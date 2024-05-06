Julian Pearl could be the steal of Ravens UDFA class

Every year, there are “steals” in the NFL Draft and the undrafted free agent classes. Every April, we’re shocked when specific prospects rated positively on draft boards still somehow go undrafted.

These prospects can become the proverbial diamond in the rough, bringing immense value at a low price for whichever team signs them.

University of Illinois OL Julian Pearl could be that guy for the Ravens and their 22-man UDFA class. If you search his name on X (formerly Twitter), you’ll see a common theme- almost everybody was shocked that the former Illini wasn’t drafted.

The Danville, IL native received a sixth-round grade and projection of “average backup or special-teamer” on NFL.com.

The Scouting Combine invitee made All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after ending his college career, making 23 straight starts at LT. However, it was in 2022 that he showed his potential and talent, leading the way for an Illini OL unit named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award (nation’s best offensive line unit).

They led the way for Chase Brown (now with the Cincinnati Bengals), who spent almost the entire season as the nation’s leading rusher. With Pearl and Co. leading the way, Brown surpassed the legendary Red Grange on the school’s all-time rushing list during the Homecoming game and ended his career second on Illinois’ all-time rushing list.

It is a testament to Pearl’s run-blocking capabilities, which will help give him a decent chance of making the Ravens roster. However, versatility is the 6-6, 315lb prospect’s greatest asset. He was branded a “swing OL,” his best chance at making the team lay in his ability to play multiple positions.

