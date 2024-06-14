Julian Naglesmann on Germany’s EURO 2024: “I want us to do everything we can to have a great tournament. I want the country to push us forward as Germany”

Julian Naglesmann on Germany’s EURO 2024: “I want us to do everything we can to have a great tournament. I want the country to push us forward as Germany”

Speaking at his pre-match press conference (via @iMiaSanMia) ahead of Germany’s opening game of EURO 2024 against Scotland, Julian Nagelsmann has called for support from the whole country.

On the support needed, Nagelsmann said: “I want us to do everything we can to have a great tournament. I want the country to push us forward as Germany. Please all be loud in the stadium tomorrow. I’m confident we’ll play a good game”

Nagelsmann also gave his analysis on tomorrow’s opponent: “Scotland are a very good team that have four or five important players in their group. They put in lots of crosses. They have made big progress in the way they play football. Their mentality is certainly extraordinary. We are under more pressure than the Scots. We want to win the opening game. I also demand that we believe in ourselves. We have good players and have shown mentality in recent games. We have everything we need and want to bring it onto the pitch.”

The Bundestrainer also provided an update on the availability of the squad: “All of our players are healthy – except Pavlović. The tonsillitis is so serious that he won’t be fit to play any time soon. Big compliments to the medical team. I can rely on the full strength of our team, we’re ready and really looking forward to tomorrow evening” Nagelsmann then emphasised this when asked about Leroy Sané: “Leroy is pain-free, at 100% and can play”

One of the talking points heading into the game was the decision to call up Emre Can to replace Aleksander Pavlovic, on his decision, Nagelsmann said: “It’s not the time to talk about the players who are not here. We have chosen Emre Can. Rocco Reitz has trained well, but we wouldn’t be doing him any favors by giving him his first international match during a European Championship. It’s to protect him. Emre is very quick, strong in the air, and well accepted within the group. He made a good impression today. It is not easy to come back from vacation so abruptly.”

Finally, Nagelsmann also was asked if his starting 11 is already set, he said: “Every player knows his role. But this distribution of roles is not a free pass. We have a first eleven in mind. If one of the first eleven players doesn’t perform well, we have guys who can put pressure on them. We want to give the players psychological security. Everyone in the team is welcome to give their all”

Germany open their tournament against Scotland this evening in Munich for facing Hungary in Stuttgart on Wednesday and wrapping up htier group stages next Sunday against Switzerland in Frankfurt.

GGFN | Jack Meenan