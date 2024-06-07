Julian Nagelsmann removes Alexander Nübel from Germany’s Euro 2024 squad

Julian Nagelsmann has removed Alexander Nübel from Germany’s Euro 2024 squad, as reported by Christian Falk.

Nagelsmann originally planned to take four goalkeepers to the Euros this summer for training reasons. However, the head coach has changed his mind at the last minute and dropped the Stuttgart number one on short notice.

The three remaining goalkeepers in the squad are Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona), and Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim).

Nübel’s exclusion will come as a shock to most as he was one of the best performing goalkeepers in the Bundesliga this season and helped Stuttgart to finish second in front of Bayern Munich.

This now means, just a further five outfield players from Germany’s provisional squad will miss out on their home championship.

Germany play their final warm-up match on Friday against Greece. They will kick-off Euro 2024 on June 14th when they play Scotland in Munich.

GGFN | Jamie Allen