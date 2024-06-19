Julian Nagelsmann reacts to Germany’s 2-0 win against Hungary

Speaking after Germany’s 2-0 win against Hungary, head coach Julian Nagelsmann has given his thoughts on the game which saw the host nation clinch qualification to the next round.

On the win in Stuttgart, Nagelsmann said: “On the whole, I am satisfied. You have to win a game like that first. The expectations in the team and in the stadium were three points, we met them. Everyone gave everything. This is a very, very good sign. I think we had a very good control in the second half. At the second goal, we prepared the opponent well and played it with a nice attack. In the end, one part of us wanted to make the third goal, another part wanted to play on possession. It was a bit wild there. But we can be satisfied.”

Germany secured the win with goals from Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan in what was a much more difficult game against Hungary than the opening game against Scotland. Despite the win, the issues that Germany has at the back have become slightly more obvious and could be exploited by a better team.

Die Nationalmanschaft’s next game is against Switzerland in Frankfurt on Sunday which will likely be a game to decide the group winner.

For Nagelsmann, the qualification for the next round means his contract is officially valid until 2026. The former Bayern Munich head coach signed an extension earlier this year, but it was clearly conditional on Germany’s performance at the Euros.

GGFN | Jack Meenan