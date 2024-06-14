Julian Nagelsmann raves about Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala recorded a goal and assist in Germany’s 5-1 thrashing of Scotland in their opening game of Euro 2024 in Munich. The 21-year-old rightfully received a standing ovation when he was replaced, and he received the highest of praise for Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“When you see Jamal, you don’t tell him what to do, he can just do it. He played an exceptionally good game today. He had an enormous influence,” Nagelsmann told ZDF.

Happy for Musiala, Nagelsmann added: “He missed a lot of chances in Qatar [at the 2022 World Cup], but now he has scored a great goal and played a very, very good game.”

There was question marks raised in the build-up to the tournament whether or not Florian Wirtz and Musiala could play together, but those were answered against Scotland. But 21-year-old’s played a phenomenal game alongside Ilkay Gündogan, each of them performing magnificently behind Kai Havertz.

Nagelsmann also commended Germany’s start against Scotland: “The first 20 minutes were impressive, a lot of power. That helped us a lot. We were very focused right up until the end.”

GGFN | Daniel Pinder