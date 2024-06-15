Julian Nagelsmann praises team performance after dominant 5-1 win against Scotland

Speaking after Germany’s 5-1 win against Scotland in their EURO 2024 opener, head coach Julian Nagelsmann had nothing but praise for his team.

Germany were dominant throughout their game against Scotland. Florian Wirtz opened the scoring within 10 minutes before Jamal Musiala then doubled their lead within 20 minutes. A red card and subsequent penalty, which Kai Havertz converted to make it 3-0 just before the break. In the second half, Germany maintained control and scored a fourth through substitute Niclas Füllkrug. A rather comical own goal from Antonio Rüdiger gave Scotland something to celebrate before substitute Emre Can made it 5-1.

On if he could have asked for a better start to EURO 2024, Nagelsmann said: “I would have signed it this way if someone had asked me before. The first 20 minutes were extremely good, very dominant, we didn’t make any mistakes. It was only a first, but a very good and important step.” The Bundestrainer then also praised the team’s efficiency in their opening game, especially in front of goal: “It was not quite so easy because there were many Scottish legs in between. But we played the first two goals great. It was important that the gates were distributed. This gives the players a good feeling. It is valuable if we can distribute it a bit – and that not only one gets the flowers. The team gives me a lot of energy back. It’s a lot of fun with the troupe.”

Nagelsmann also had plenty to say about the man of the match Jamal Musiala. After already praising the attacker on ZDF, Nagelsmann had more to say about him: “As a coach, it is always difficult to highlight a single player. But Jamal made a very good game. He was also very hardworking defensively. I have always stressed that we also need the wizards on the defensive. The community won the game today, and the entire team should inspire.” Nagelsmann also spoke on the performance of Toni Kroos: “He has an incredible experience and calm. He is totally part of the group. This is totally extraordinary with his vita, this is not the case with all world-class players. He is the peace and quiet of the team.”

Finally, Nagelsmann looked ahead to Germany’s next game against Hungary in Stuttgart on Wednesday: “Hungary is an unpleasant opponent, difficult to prepare, they sometimes have a wild structure, are difficult to pack. There are many free spirits on the way. Dominik Szoboszlai is the key player.”