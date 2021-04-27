Julian Nagelsmann to leave RB Leipzig for Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann (AFP via Getty Images)

Julian Nagelsmann will leave RB Leipzig to become manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the season, his current club have confirmed.

The German, seen as one of the brightest young managers in the game, will replace Champions League-winning boss Hansi Flick, who in turn is set to take over as head coach of the German national team after this summer’s European Championships.

It is understood Bayern are set to pay a compensation figure in the region of €20million for his services.

Leipzig, second in the Bundesliga table behind the defending champions, confirmed the news on Tuesday morning.

“Julian Nagelsmann will leave RB Leipzig at the end of the season,” a short statement read.

“The 33-year-old will become the new head coach of Bayern Munich from 1 July 2021.”

The news will come as a blow to Tottenham Hotspur, who previously had Nagelsmann as one of their favoured options to replace Jose Mourinho.

Spurs will now have turn their attention elsewhere, with Brendan Rodgers, Graham Potter, Roberto Martinez and Scott Parker among options they will look at.

Chairman Daniel Levy is said to want a “project” manager similar to Mauricio Pochettino.

