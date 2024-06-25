Julian Nagelsmann gives update on who could play in defence for Germany in the Round of 16

Speaking to Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has provided an update on who could play in defence for Germany on Saturday.

When asked about who could replace the suspended Jonathan Tah, Nagelsmann said: “Schlotti (Nico Schlotterbeck) and Waldi (Waldemar Anton) have a duel [for the spot], we couldn’t bring both of them on against Switzerland, but both deserve it because they’re doing well”

Tah is suspended for the game after picking up two yellow cards in the group stages against Scotland and Switzerland. Germany have three other center-backs in the squad with Borussia Dortmund’s Schlotterbeck, VfB Stuttgart’s Anton as well as Eintracht Frankfurt’s Robin Koch all being able to cover and partner Antonio Rüdiger in defence.

Germany won group A with a late equaliser to rescue a draw against Switzerland on Sunday.This sets them up for a round of 16 tie on Saturday in Dortmund against second place in group C.

Against the Swiss, Germany looked vulnerable defensively and could have easily failed to win the game due to this weakness. A change in personal may help, however, Schlotterbeck despite strong performances in the Champions League, has shown to be rash in his defending.

GGFN | Jack Meenan