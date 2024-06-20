Julian Nagelsmann on Germany’s victory over Hungary: “In November, we wouldn’t have won this game.”

On Wednesday evening, Germany overcame pre-tournament dark horses Hungary 2-0 at the MHPArena in Stuttgart to secure qualification to the knockout stages of Euro 2024.

Speaking after the final whistle to Magenta TV, Julian Nagelsmann commented on Germany’s performance, suggesting that in a short space of time, his side have come a long way:

“They were very unpleasant opponents; you have to win a game like that first. And that shows a good maturation process; in November, we wouldn’t have won this game. In my time in charge so far, we have also collapsed a few times. Today, the team didn’t always shine, but you have to work on a game like that sometimes. The expectation in the stadium and in the dressing room was three points, and we got them. It was also a good defensive performance from the goalkeeper and the whole team. Everyone gave their all; they pushed each other so that we didn’t concede a goal.”

“In the game against Switzerland, it will be important that we have as many players from the first eleven back on the pitch as possible because we have deliberately assigned the roles. We believe in the players’ respective strengths in their roles. It may, of course, be that we change one or two players; we have to see how everyone got through this game. But as of now, everyone is healthy.”

With Nagelsmann highlighting how players in the squad have specific roles for certain fixtures, it is clear to see why this Germany side are performing so admirably at the tournament.

As previously reported by GGFN, Lothar Matthäus compared Nagelsmann to the former Germany manager Franz Beckenbauer due to the parallels in how they approached their role in charge of the national team.

With squad roles clearly communicated, the players can feel far more relaxed and prepared heading into fixtures, and this could be why Die Nationalmannschaft have been able to turn around their fortunes so drastically since Nagelsmann’s appointment.

On Sunday evening, Germany will play their third and final group stage game against Switzerland, where they will look to maintain their perfect start to Euro 2024 and guarantee top spot in Group A.

GGFN | Will Shopland