Julian Nagelsmann gave a “clear message” in Germany’s dressing room post Hungary win

Germany secured their place in the Euro 2024 last 16 following a 2-0 win against Hungary on Wednesday night.

After the win in Stuttgart, Julian Nagelsmann gave a “clear message” to his squad in the dressing room, post win.

According to Bild, Nagelsmann said: “We now want to win the last group game, finish first in the group and thus face the second-placed team in Group C.”

A draw against Switzerland on the final matchday will secure top spot for Germany, who would then face one of England, Denmark, Serbia or Slovenia.

Should Germany top Group A with nine points, their path to the final in Berlin on July 14 would lead them to Dortmund, Stuttgart and Munich.

Speaking to Magenta TV after the final whistle, Nagelsmann suggested that this Germany side have come a long way.

“They were very unpleasant opponents; you have to win a game like that first. And that shows a good maturation process; in November, we wouldn’t have won this game. In my time in charge so far, we have also collapsed a few times.

“Today, the team didn’t always shine, but you have to work on a game like that sometimes.

“The expectation in the stadium and in the dressing room was three points, and we got them. It was also a good defensive performance from the goalkeeper and the whole team. Everyone gave their all; they pushed each other so that we didn’t concede a goal.”

It’s also something that Toni Kroos touched upon, speaking to Das Erste, saying: “I think we’ve started to get through difficult moments like that. That gives the team a lot of belief and will be extremely important. Sometimes you can go behind and it’s important to react. It was nice to see that the national team is still capable of firing up the country.

“I feel there’s a good unity and I hope that will take us far.”

Right now, it feels as though there’s a good team spirit within the camp, which can only do Germany the world of good following their dismal World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder