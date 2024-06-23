Julian Nagelsmann confirms there will be no changes to the Germany starting 11 for game against Switzerland

Speaking at his pre-match press conference (via @iMiaSanMia) ahead of Germany’s final group stage game against Switzerland in Frankfurt, head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirms that no changes will be made to the starting 11.

On if there will be any changes, Nagelsmann said: “As of now there won’t be any. It’s important that we maintain the rhythm. I don’t take the yellow card situation into account because I trust the squad. If I were a player and only played because someone was being spared due yellow cards, I would find that disrespectful. My belief is that we should throw everything into it. And if someone is suspended for a yellow card, we have a good squad to be able to replace them”

Germany currently have four players on yellow cards: Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah, Maximilian Mittelstädt and Robert Andrich. If any of them receive a yellow against Switzerland then they will miss Germany’s round of 16 game.

The Bundestrainer also offered his thoughts on today’s opponents Switzerland, who have several familiar faces to Bundesliga followers: “They are a very good opponent, certainly the strongest in the group. In terms of individual player quality, I consider Switzerland to be the strongest opponent. We are up to the challenge and we want to win the third group game as well”

Nagelsmann also spoke on Germany’s potential opponents in the round of 16: “You play the games to win. It will be the same tomorrow. We cannot influence who our opponent will be in the knockout round. We want to keep the rhythm. It doesn’t matter who the next opponent will be.”

If Germany win or draw against Switzerland they will finish top of the group and their next game will be on 29th June in Dortmund against the second placed team in group C. If Germany lose to Switzerland their next game will also be on the 29th June but in Berlin against second place in group B, which is currently looking like Italy.

GGFN | Jack Meenan