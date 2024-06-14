Julian Nagelsman: It was difficult to convince Toni Kroos on Germany return

Toni Kroos faces his final act before retirement as he returns for Germany duty at Euro 2024.

Kroos brought down the curtain on his incredible Real Madrid career at the start of June as the veteran midfielder sealed another UEFA Champions League title.

Victory at Wembley brings Kroos’ Champions League trophy tally to six, with five won in Madrid, alongside four La Liga crowns.

The 34-year-old confirmed his intention not to sign a renewal in the Spanish capital as he looks to make a clean break this summer.

However, after being coaxed out of international retirement ahead of Euro 2024, there could be a final chapter in his story.

Julian Nagelsmann convinced Kroos to end his international exile in February and he admitted it was not easy to secure a recall from the former Bayern Munich playmaker.

“Toni is important for us, you can give him the ball at any time. He’s an important player for everyone, but especially for the youngsters in the squad”, as per quotes from Marca.

“It was difficult to convince him to come back. He told me he would only return if he felt we could win something. And then he said, ‘Yes, let’s do it.”

Kroos has been named in the starting line up for the tournament opener tonight, as Germany host Scotland in Munich, in his 110th international appearance.