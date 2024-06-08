Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese prediction, pick, start time, odds for UFC on ESPN 57

Julian Marquez and Zach Reese meet Saturday on the main card of UFC on ESPN 57 from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Check out this quick breakdown of the matchup from MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom.

Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese UFC on ESPN 57 preview

Marquez (9-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC) is hunting for his first victory since 2021, which came in the form of a submission victory over Sam Alvey, which marked back-to-back wins. He has since dropped two in a row, and will look to get back on track in his first fight of 2024. … Reese (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) is in search of his first UFC win. Reese dropped his UFC debut to Cody Brundage in December after his submission victory on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese UFC on ESPN 57 expert pick, prediction

In what should be a fun fight for as long as it lasts, Marquez will make his return opposite Reese.

Marquez, who has been struggling to stay active since 2021, will be attempting to stop the bleeding of a two-fight losing skid this Saturday.

Reese, on the other hand, is still in search of his first official UFC win since getting signed on DWCS last year.

Despite Reese carrying some Luke Rockhold swagger about his style, I’m not sure if I’ve seen enough depth to the 30-year-old’s game to confidently side with him here.

I know Marquez has not looked great lately, but “The Cuban Missile Crisis” is a much smarter and skillful fighter than meets the eye.

I’ll pick Marquez to weather the early storm and find a submission in Round 2.

Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese UFC on ESPN 57 odds

The oddsmakers and the public are slightly favoring the more experienced fighter, listing Marquez (-148) and Reese (+116) via FanDuel.

Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese UFC on ESPN 57 start time, how to watch

Marquez and Reese are expected to make their walks to the octagon at approximately 8:35 p.m. ET. The fight broadcasts live on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

