Julian Love says goodbye to Giants, fans
Safety Julian Love says his goodbyes to the New York Giants organization and the team's fans after signing with the Seattle Seahawks.
Denzel Freeman is the latest addition to the PFL heavyweight division after earning a contract for a 27-second finish.
Belal Muhammad is baffled to see Colby Covington as the backup fighter for the UFC 286 main event.
What a game for Team USA, which advanced to the final four of the World Baseball Classic.
Check out what the Bears reportedly asked of the Raiders for the No. 1 pick in the draft.
The asking price to acquire Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy via trade is high. Should the Patriots pay it?
The Steelers are making a big addition to their offensive line. Free agent guard Isaac Seumalo has agreed to a three-year deal with Pittsburgh, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore.com. Seumalo is the second former Eagles guard the Steelers have signed in free agency. They also signed Nate Herbig, who most recently played for the [more]
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams parked his car on the start/finish line and walked away after he was ordered out of the race by NASCAR officials.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry went into the first week of the NFL's free agency period knowing his team's needs and making moves to fill them.
Three days ago, Aaron Rodgers harnessed the power of YouTube to spread his word about his intention to leave the Packers and play for the Jets. Soon, Lamar Jackson will be using YouTube for his own purposes. Jackson has teased on social media an exclusive interview of, well, Lamar Jackson. It will appear on his [more]
It’s been obvious ever since the ink dried on Deshaun Watson‘s five-year, fully-guaranteed contract that Lamar Jackson wants one. But for a single stray report from several weeks back that Lamar never asked for such a deal, everything said and done privately and publicly has pointed to Lamar wanting the same structure from the Ravens [more]
A debate has been raging over the past two days regarding whether the Packers or the Jets (or both, or neither) have the better of the leverage when it comes to the Aaron Rodgers stalemate. The Jets have more than many realize. While they won’t at this point credibly pivot to a Plan B and [more]
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
The 49ers reportedly have agreed to a contract with defensive back Myles Hartsfield, shoring up their defense.
Sizing up what the Dolphins will miss as Mike Gesicki leaves (yards, laughs), how the Patriots might use him (WR?) and where I was so wrong about him.
Nittany Lions go 2-3 in the finals matches
Javon Hargrave believes the 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game would have been different if Brock Purdy had not gotten hurt.
Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev won't be distracted by streaks, stats or even the lure of World No. 1 when they clash for the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 crown on Sunday.For both, a first Indian Wells title is the goal that concerns them.
The Bills have started slowly in free agency, but that's because of their tight salary cap. Here's where they stand, and what they still need to do.
LB Malik Reed, who played for the Steelers last season, enjoyed his best season under Vic Fangio in Denver with eight sacks.