Julian Love named NFC defensive player of the week

Seahawks safety Julian Love had a big Monday night and now he's been rewarded for it.

The NFL named Love NFC defensive player of the week for his performance in the win over Philadelphia.

Love had a pair of interceptions in the fourth quarter of Monday's win. The first was on a deep ball to Quez Watkins, halting a drive that could have put the game away for the Eagles. The second effectively ended the game, as Love caught the pass intended for A.J. Brown down the right sideline — sneaking his does down in bounds to complete the pick.

In 14 games this season with nine starts, Love has recorded 99 total tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He has nine total passes defensed.

After moving to 7-7 on the year with Monday's win, the Seahawks will be on the road to face the Titans in Week 16.