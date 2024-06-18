Julian Lewis is viewed as a special football talent by the experts

The USC Trojans are eager to see what will happen when Julian Lewis plays for them in the future. He won’t play for them this year, but this new era for USC football is just around the corner.

Julian Lewis, born in 2007, is named the best football player for his age in this expansive ESPN piece looking at the best football players in the United States from ages 14 to 40.

Here’s ESPN’s notebook on Lewis:

“Key stat to know: Lewis, who goes by JuJu, threw for 7,212 yards with 96 touchdown passes over the past two seasons. The reigning Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year moved up a class from 2026 to 2025 because of his advanced skill level. Even with the move he retained his position as the No. 1 recruit in the ESPN 300.

“Why he’s the best player at his age: We recently named Lewis the No. 1 player in the country regardless of graduating class. He’s advanced physically as a passer with great arm strength, anticipation and ball placement. As a varsity freshman starter, he threw for a state final-record 532 passing yards with five touchdowns. He’s committed to USC, and the Caleb Williams comparisons are warranted.”

