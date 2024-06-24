Julian Lewis has reminded everyone why Lincoln Riley wants him at USC

USC football commit Julian Lewis was a standout at the Elite 11 camp this past week. Lewis committed to USC last summer after reclassifying to become a member of the 2025 class by graduating a year early, . In doing so he became the youngest member of the youngest member of the 19 quarterbacks at the event.

The Elite 11 website provides details about the event Lewis won. “During the Pro Day, each quarterback had 8 minutes to complete 20 throws to moving targets. In the accuracy challenge, quarterbacks aimed to hit seven different stationary targets.”

Lewis scored a 50 during his event, which led all competitors in the Elite 11 Finals. His score tied the record set by C.J. Stroud in 2022.

He finished in fourth place earlier in the day in an accuracy challenge against stationary targets. In an an interview with Tom Loy of 247Sports later in the evening, he explained that his accuracy is a major strength in his game. His moxie and surgical passing, showcased while competing against older players, demonstrate why Lincoln Riley has chosen Lewis as his sole quarterback target in the 2025 class.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire