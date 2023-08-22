Julian Lewis, No. 1 QB and overall recruit in 2026 rankings, commits to USC

If you are a Catholic, you have probably heard of the apostolic line of succession in the Catholic Church. If you are a USC football fan, you now have the line of quarterback succession for the Men of Troy.

If Peter was the first Pope and the apostle who helped form the Catholic Church and its line of divine authority in the decades after Jesus’ death and resurrection, Caleb Williams is the quarterback who began the Lincoln Riley era of USC football. Caleb established the identity and standard of the Riley reign, creating an expectation that elite quarterback play would continue at Riley University for the long haul.

Miller Moss and Malachi Nelson will battle for the QB1 spot in 2024. Nelson will be the guy in 2025.

Now Riley, the patriarch of USC football, has his next quarterback for 2026: Julian Lewis, a five-star prospect from Georgia. Per Shotgun Spratling of 247Sports, there is a possibility Lewis could reclassify for 2025. Nevertheless, Riley has his quarterback line of succession mapped out through at least 2027 at USC. That’s five years including this one, four years if you exclude 2023.

2026 6-foot-1, 185-pound five-star Carrollton (Ga.) QB Julian Lewis commits to #USC. The No. 1 player in the 2026 rankings is the Trojans' first 2026 commit, though there is the possibility he could reclassify. https://t.co/GHM0USQWwj — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) August 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire