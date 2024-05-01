Julian Lewis named MVP at regionals, gets Elite 11 finals invitation

USC football five-star quarterback commit Julian “JuJu” Lewis is a finalist at the 2024 Elite 11 event.

Lewis recently was named MVP at his regional event in Atlanta and will be a favorite to win the final event this summer.

Lewis was the state Gatorade Player of the Year this past fall and was one of three finalists for the National Player of the Year award. A reclassification from the 2026 class, he has been named the MaxPreps Freshman and Sophomore of the Year.

The 6-foot-1 and 185-pound had a stellar season with 48 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on a 68 percent completion percentage.

Lewis has drawn comparisons to Shedeur Sanders and Bryce Young and will be a projected starter for USC for the 2025 season. USC is hard at work trying to bring in the elite players who will want to play alongside Lewis in the 2025 season, so that the Trojans maximize Lewis’s gifts in a way they weren’t able to maximize Caleb Williams’ talents while he was a Man of Troy.

