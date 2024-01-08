Julian Lewis named finalist for Gatorade National Player of the Year

Gatorade State Player of the Year (Georgia) sophomore and USC commit Julian “Juju” Lewis is a hot name in high school football. Lewis threw for 3,094 passing yards, 48 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 13 games this season for Carrollton High School in Georgia, going 11-2.

Lewis, last year’s MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year, has led Carrollton to a 25-3 record over the last two seasons. He threw for 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns in 2022.

He committed to USC on August 22, 2023. He could possibly re-classify to the 2025 class from 2026.

Alabama commit Julian Saying and Florida commit DJ Lagway were also nominated for the National Player of The Year Award. With Lagway already winning the Max Preps Player of The Year Award, he is the favorite to win the Gatorade award.

USC’s quarterback room for 2025 is a point of intrigue, given Lewis’s potential reclassification. The Trojans’ 2024 quarterback room is the focus of a lot of discussion, given that the program needs a backup to projected starter Miller Moss.

Florida QB DJ Lagway, Alabama QB Julian Sayin and USC QB commit Julian Lewis have been named finalists for the Gatorade National Player of the Year🏆 Read: https://t.co/EGuDcy1W0Y pic.twitter.com/gAWvKbN3TZ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 3, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire