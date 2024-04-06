Julian Lewis inks an NIL deal with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack

One of the nation’s top quarterback prospects has a hot new NIL deal. Julian Lewis, a five-star quarterback and a USC commit, has signed on to endorse the red-hot Cactus Jack brand.

Lewis is the No. 1 ranked player in the nation according to ESPN.

Cactus Jack is the brainchild of Travis Scott, one the top rapper/singer/songwriters as well as being a social media maven.

For those of you who are not familiar with Cactus Jack or Travis Scott, don’t worry. We here at USA TODAY High School Sports can fill you in on why this is significant.

OK, OK. We didn’t know either, but we did research about Scott and his brand. The takeaway? This is a big deal for Lewis.

Scott is a huge deal with four hits that went to No. 1 on the Billboard 100. His social media following is massive.

His apparel line, Cactus Jack, is hugely successful and considered trend-setting. Scott is an entrepreneur extraordinaire, with a net worth of $80 million.

USC’s future QB1 Julian Lewis in the Cactus Jack x USC collab ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/mBdmMNDmCx — D’Anton Lynn’s Disciple ✌🏽 (@DwaneRobinson4Q) April 5, 2024

Lewis will feature in the promotion of the “Jack Goes Back to College” line that was released to coincide with this weekend’s Final Four.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports