The Julian Lewis-to-Colorado hype is 'very real': Buffs have 'a real shot' at 5-star QB

Julian Lewis is the rare kind of quarterback prospect who can change the narrative surrounding Colorado football.

The Georgia high school football star reclassified from the Class of 2026 and is ranked as the No. 1 QB in the Class of 2025 by both ESPN and Rivals. Over the last two seasons at Carrollton High School (as a freshman and sophomore), he completed nearly 66% of his passes for a total of 7,212 yards and 96 touchdowns, including 48 touchdowns to just two interceptions in 2023.

It's no surprise that Lewis is regarded as one of the sport's brightest young stars and has picked up offers from the top programs in college football: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Oregon and many others.

Lewis committed to USC back in August, but that doesn't mean his recruitment has been shut down. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound QB will take official visits to Indiana (May 31), USC (June 7) and Auburn (June 14) this summer before making a final stop at Colorado (June 21).

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes getting the last official visit from Lewis could be nothing. It could also be just one of many signs pointing at Lewis flipping his commitment from USC to Colorado.

"I think Colorado has a real shot of landing Julian Lewis," On3's national recruiting analyst Phillip Dukes told the Coloradoan. "I wouldn't be as bold as to put in a prediction but I would say that it would not surprise me by any means if he ended up a Colorado Buffalo."

Why Colorado makes sense for Julian Lewis

Lewis' affinity for Colorado is no secret. His June 21 visit will be his third stop in Boulder and he's been recently spotted working out with a Buffs towel more than once.

But why would a generational QB prospect seriously consider a program like Colorado that hasn't played in a bowl game since 2020? It's because Sanders and the Buffs can offer an experience that other programs can't.

Lewis will have the opportunity to play right away next fall as the heir to Shedeur Sanders, a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Not only that, but Lewis would also be in the perfect situation to continue growing his personal brand thanks to the spotlight that Deion Sanders provides.

The 16-year-old already has 134,000 followers on Instagram and an NIL valuation of $1 million, which leads all high school football players.

Who has the highest NIL valuation among all college football players? You guessed it: Shedeur Sanders ($4.6 million).

"When you look at those schools (Auburn, Indiana, USC), none of them jump out at you as quarterback U outside of USC and a lot of people have just been saying 'well, we just don't actually see JuJu going to Southern Cal,'" Dukes said. "When you look at Auburn, they have an NIL bag, close to home and he can play in the SEC, but does Auburn fit the celebrity of Julian Lewis?

"There are only two schools that fit that type of celebrity: Southern Cal because they kind of had that with Caleb Williams and Colorado because they have it with Shedeur. I think Colorado has a better than a good shot. I couldn't put odds on it but I think it's very real."

Deion Sanders, T.C. Lewis 'have a great relationship'

Family is a common theme within Colorado football. There are six pairs of brothers on the team and Deion Sanders gets to coach two of his sons every day.

For a young man like Lewis who will likely move across the country to play college football (whether it be at Colorado or USC), the feeling of a family atmosphere could go a long way. Luckily for Buffs fans, Lewis appears to already have a strong connection with Deion Sanders.

"Thanks for always caring about what’s best for me," Lewis said in a post on X with a picture of his father, T.C., and Deion Sanders.

There's a human element to recruiting that often gets forgotten.

Parents want to fully trust the coaches who will be tasked with developing their children both on and off the field. If T.C. feels like Deion Sanders is an extension of his parental guidance, that might play a role in Julian's decision.

"The father-son relationship that Deion Sanders has with his son, Shedeur, is very similar to the relationship of T.C. Lewis and Julian," Dukes said. "T.C. has been in his life the whole time and he's basically bred Julian for this moment, the same way Deion basically bred Shedeur.

"Julian's father and Deion have a great relationship and they talk about more than football from what I understand. I've been following their family for a while and I talk to T.C. pretty often."

Colorado's potential ace in the hole

The recruitment of a high-profile talent like Julian requires a team effort. It will be all hands on deck for the weekend of June 21 and Mantrez Walker will be there with an old friend.

Walker committed to Colorado on April 27, the day of the 2024 spring game, choosing the Buffs over Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State and others. The Class of 2025 linebacker could end up being a reason why Julian flips to Colorado.

"I've been knowing JuJu (Lewis) since we were young," Walker told the Coloradoan. "We played for the same little league team. Me and him have been tight for a minute."

The commitment of Julian to go along with Walker, four-star cornerback Alex Graham and three-star tight end Corbin Laisure would give Colorado a strong base to its 2025 recruiting class.

Both Walker and Laisure will be in Boulder on June 21 to give their final recruiting pitches to Julian. Walker will almost certainly appeal to the fact that both he and Julian can bring some Georgia flare to Colorado.

"I definitely feel like high school football in Georgia is just different; we have the best type of football," Walker said. "We have kids who are being coached well, who have that dog mentality, have all the physical attributes you need and are playing against the best competition. It's different parts of Georgia and everybody is like that in all different parts.

"It's one of the best competitive environments."

