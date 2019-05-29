Julian Edelman's workout with N'Keal Harry has Stephon Gilmore feeling left out originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It was only a matter of time before Julian Edelman's New England Patriots teammates weighed in on his private workouts with rookie N'Keal Harry.

Edelman took a page from Tom Brady's Instagram playbook Wednesday by sharing more photos of he and Harry catching passes from the Patriots quarterback during a recent workout.

It's good to see the Patriots' top draft pick getting work in with the Super Bowl MVP and his six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, but apparently Stephon Gilmore wants in on the action, too.



We can understand why the Patriots cornerback would want an invite: Not only would he get the chance to lock up Edelman and Harry, but he'd get some practice reps defending against Brady, who's steering clear of voluntary organized team activities again this year.

Gilmore obviously is just giving Edelman a hard time, and Brady is expected back in Foxboro next week when mandatory begins Tuesday.

But who knows: Maybe Brady's next private workout session will have one or two more participants.

