Julian Edelman was quick to react to the reinstatement of fellow Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Gordon, suspended by the NFL in December, is expected to return to the Patriots next week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Within an hour of the news, Edelman posted this tweet:

Edelman has missed all of training camp with a broken thumb but is expected to ready for the season opener, Sept. 8 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. And now, so is Gordon.

Patriots' Rex Burkhead, J.C. Jackson and rookie quarterback Jarret Stidham were among those liking the NFL's Instagram post announcing Gordon's reinstatement. NFL Network analyst Nate Burleson sees the Pats repeating as Super Bowl champs with Gordon rejoining the team.

NFL's IG post on Josh Gordon's reinstatement.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Julian Edelman's tweet shows he's happy to have Josh Gordon back originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston