Julian Edelman's reaction to Tom Brady's deal with FOX Sports was perfect

Tom Brady isn't done playing in the NFL yet, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback already has a post-football career lined up.

FOX Sports announced Tuesday that Brady will join its top NFL broadcast team as the lead analyst alongside play-by-plan man Kevin Burkhardt after the veteran QB retires -- whenever that time might come.

Brady's deal with FOX reportedly is worth $375 million over 10 years, per the New York Post, surpassing the recent contracts ESPN gave to Troy Aikman and CBS Sports gave to Tony Romo.

Julian Edelman couldn't resist reacting to the news on social media, and he shared a feeling that a lot of other people were probably thinking/saying when they heard the story.

Who knows when Brady will retire.

He retired earlier this year but only for about a month before announcing he was returning for his 23rd pro season.

Brady also doesn't look like a player close to retirement. He completed 67.5 percent of his passes for a career-high 5,316 yards with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also finished second in league MVP voting behind Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Brady has the potential to be a really successful broadcaster, but there's still time for him to achieve more greatness on the field.