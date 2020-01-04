Julian Edelman's hype video will fire up fans for Patriots vs. Titans playoff game

The New England Patriots have been doubted by many members of the media and fans for several weeks after a lackluster finish to the regular season cost them a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs.

On Saturday, they have a chance to prove the doubters wrong yet again by winning their AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who's no stranger to overcoming adversity, released a hype video to Twitter on Saturday morning that is sure to get Boston sports fans very, very excited for the team's latest postseason clash at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots have not lost a playoff game at home since 2012, and they are 2-0 all-time versus the Titans in postseason action played in Foxboro. This Titans team, however, presents a tough matchup for the Patriots, especially in the run game with Derrick Henry and the league's third-ranked rushing attack.

Oddsmakers have pegged the Patriots as 5.5-point betting favorites, and it's easy to understand why. Brady and the Patriots are nearly unbeatable at home when the calendar turns to January.

