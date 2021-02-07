Julian Edelman's epic Super Bowl 55 hype video takes jab at Tom Brady's haters

Edelman's epic Super Bowl 55 hype video takes jab at Tom Brady's haters originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Many hype videos have been made for Sunday night's Super Bowl LV matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, and one of the best has come from a New England Patriots player.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is no doubt rooting for his former teammates and current Bucs players Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski ahead of the big game.

Edelman released a hype video a few hours before kickoff that took a jab at Brady's haters. Check it out in the Instagram post below:

Brady and Edelman won three Super Bowl titles in five appearance when they were teammates on the Patriots from 2009 through 2019. Edelman was Super Bowl LIII MVP two years ago when Brady won his sixth championship.

Brady will try to become just the second starting quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with two different teams. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.