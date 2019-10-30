Julian Edelman's 'The Boogeymen' trailer is perfect Halloween video for Patriots fans

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman's latest video has a Halloween twist that will get fans amped up for the holiday and Sunday's night's Week 9 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots defense has been playing at a historic level through the first eight games of the season, setting new records and earning worthy comparisons to some of the best defenses in NFL history (including the 1985 Chicago Bears and 2000 Baltimore Ravens).

Edelman paid homage to New England's defense by releasing a movie trailer for "The Boogeymen." The Patriots linebackers gave themselves "The Boogeymen" nickname earlier this season, and they certainly have put a scare into opposing offenses en route to an 8-0 record. This unit even made New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold see "ghosts" in a Week 7 Monday night matchup.

Check out the trailer in the video below:

The next challenge for "The Boogeymen" is containing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has burned defenses with his arm and legs all season in leading Baltimore to a 5-2 record atop the AFC North.

The Ravens are the best team and Jackson is the best quarterback the Patriots will have faced to this point in the season, so Sunday night's game should be a pretty exciting affair.

