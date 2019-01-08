Julian Edelman's "Beat L.A." hype video will fire up Patriots fans for Chargers clash originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The rivalry between Boston and Los Angeles is alive and well, and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman ramped up the intensity with an awesome hype video Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Edelman's video, which uses the classic "Beat LA" chant, also showcases footage of Boston teams beating Los Angeles teams, including the Red Sox defeating the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series. It ends with Patriots highlights against the Chargers -- New England's opponent Sunday in the AFC divisional round at Gillette Stadium.

Check out the video in the tweet below.

Wow, that was awesome.

Another chapter in this rivalry will be written Sunday, and Patriots fans should like their chances of another win considering Tom Brady has never lost (7-0) to Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, including two playoff victories.