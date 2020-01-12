Julian Edelman's arrest came minutes after this photo with Paul Pierce, Danny Amendola

It was an eventful Saturday night in Beverly Hills, Calif. for Julian Edelman.

The New England Patriots wide receiver reportedly was arrested and cited with misdemeanor vandalism and released after jumping onto the hood of a Mercedes.

Edelman's incident occurred on the same night he hung out with Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce and former Pats teammate Danny Amendola. The trio posed for a photo that was posted to Pierce's Instagram.

Edelman was arrested at 9 p.m., which apparently was just minutes after the photo was taken. Pierce revealed that piece of information in a response to a fan's question.

A couple of hours after Edelman's arrest, Pierce posted a video to his Instagram story with the three-time Super Bowl champion.

I want a movie about Paul Pierce, Danny Amendola, and Julian Edelman's night out, immediately pic.twitter.com/uPKoQK0asv — big smarf energy (@ohhhIivia) January 12, 2020

Edelman reportedly has a court date scheduled for April 13.

