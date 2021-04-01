Julian Edelman's April Fools' Day tweet had Patriots fans sweating

Edelman's April Fools' Day tweet had Patriots fans freaking out originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We hope New England Patriots fans checked their calendars before opening Twitter on Thursday.

If they didn't, they may have seen the following Julian Edelman tweet and assumed the worst:

Which NFL team has a pirate for a mascot and employs Edelman's former quarterback of 11 seasons in New England? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And considering the rumors that flew last offseason about Edelman ditching the Patriots to join Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on the Bucs, we don't blame the fans who thought the 34-year-old receiver was announcing his move to Tampa Bay.

You really are gonna goto the Bucs, huh. 😭 — True Liberty 🤙 Black Clover 167 (@xRELAXNMAXNx) April 1, 2021

chill the f out — brianna pirre (@bsp_13) April 1, 2021

Edelman to the Buccs confirmed — Space Professional (@CryptVanWinkle) April 1, 2021

Buccs coming to Gillette with Brady, Gronk and Jules next season. Pain. https://t.co/cgDteaf6fu pic.twitter.com/nzvV61gC11 — Choxji (@Jayden_Joshua21) April 1, 2021

I will be thinking about this the rest of the day hoping/praying its an April Fools joke. It has to be right? Right??? https://t.co/XeXojNhHvN — Samuel Storey (@samuel_storey) April 1, 2021

Alas, Thursday was in fact April Fools' Day. And Edelman didn't wait long to put Patriots fans at ease.

Don't mess with us like that, Julian.

If you're looking for an alternate interpretation of that tweet, Edelman also got into the NFT (non-fungible token) game Thursday and plans to release a series of comic book-style virtual trading cards on a platform called OpenSea.

So, maybe Edelman is just trying to drum up business for his NFTs. Either way, he's staying with the Patriots in 2021. We think.