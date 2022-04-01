Julian Edelman's April Fools' Day joke won't sit well with Patriots fans

Patriots fans won't enjoy Julian Edelman's April Fools' Day prank originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you didn't know what day it was Friday morning, you may have gotten quite the surprise via Julian Edelman's Twitter account.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver, who's supposedly happy in retirement, "announced" on Twitter that he's signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reunite with quarterback Tom Brady.

Onto the next chapter. ðŸ´â€â˜ ï¸ pic.twitter.com/EmVR17tv6w — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 1, 2022

Really, Julian? What about "Foxboro Forever?"

Alas, Friday is April Fools' Day. And Edelman is just pranking Patriots fans here. (Check out the fine print at the bottom right corner of the photo in his tweet.)

Brady has attempted to lure Edelman to the Bucs on a few occasions since his favorite Patriots target retired in April 2021 and made a not-so-subtle overture to Edelman just two weeks ago.

Edelman has insisted he's done with football, however: The 35-year-old has a damaged knee that forced him to miss 10 games in his final season, and he landed a cushy gig as a TV analyst for "Inside the NFL" on Paramount+ this past season.

"I'm cool. I'm not trying to hang on. I don't need the money," Edelman said last October on Barstool Sports' "Call Him Papi" podcast. "I don't want to look like one of those old guys out there, which I started looking like that last year, because my body was breaking down. I have too much respect for the sport as an art."

But Edelman clearly isn't above giving Patriots fans an April Fools' Day scare.