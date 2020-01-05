Julian Edelman writes heartfelt message to Patriots fans after season-ending loss

The New England Patriots' Wild Card loss to the Tennessee Titans is one that will sting for a while.

That's especially the case for wide receiver Julian Edelman. The 33-year-old veteran's uncharacteristic drop late in the fourth quarter proved costly as it would've given the Patriots a first down, but instead, they were forced to punt down 14-13.

As painful of a loss it was, Edelman is "on to 2020." The three-time Super Bowl champion took to social media on Sunday to thank Patriots fans for their support throughout the disappointing 2019 campaign.

Pats Nation, thank you for your unparalleled support this year. We didn't accomplish our goal this time, but we will come back focused and hungry. On to 2020. 🐿 pic.twitter.com/mhUy8WAQbO — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 5, 2020





Edelman scored a rushing touchdown -- the first rushing TD of his NFL career -- during the loss for New England's lone touchdown on the night. He finished with three catches for 30 receiving yards.

As Edelman turns the page to next season, the question is whether he'll have his longtime quarterback and close friend Tom Brady throwing him the ball. Brady is set to hit free agency in March, and reports say he isn't likely to take a hometown discount this time to stay in New England.

