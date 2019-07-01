Julian Edelman welcomes Kemba Walker to Boston (with interesting jersey choice) originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Julian Edelman has a new Boston Celtics point guard to get behind.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The New England Patriots wide receiver, who showed love for Kyrie Irving last fall by rocking a customized No. 11 Celtics jersey, welcomed Irving's replacement, Kemba Walker, to Boston on Monday morning by way of an Instagram shout-out.

On IG, Julian Edelman welcomes Kemba Walker to Boston. pic.twitter.com/noJZSkCCqB — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 1, 2019

Edelman has been ardent supporter of the Celtics (and all Boston teams, for that matter) for years, although it's unclear whether he has inside info on Walker's choice of uniform number.

Edelman edited Walker into a No. 4 C's jersey, which hasn't been worn since Isaiah Thomas left town in 2017.

Walker would seem to be a good candidate to take the No. 4 torch from Thomas, a fan favorite in Boston. In any case, he can't wear the number he sported with the Charlotte Hornets and UConn Huskies, as Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn had No. 15 retired to the TD Garden rafters many years ago.

Perhaps Edelman is onto something ... or perhaps Walker will take Irving's old number and spare the Patriots receiver the hassle of finding a new No. 11 C's jersey.

UPDATE (1:50 p.m. ET): For what it's worth, DraftKings is claiming Edelman may have just taken its suggestion...

Story continues

That number suggestion may have been ours 🤷‍♂️https://t.co/UyPlUvYna2 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) July 1, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.