Julian Edelman trolled Sam Darnold after brutal outing against Patriots

Julian Edelman had a perfect tweet after seeing Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold’s third interception against the New England Patriots in Week 9.

The retired receiver and current NFL analyst shared a GIF of a ghost after a brutal turnover from Darnold. It was a reference to when the quarterback played for the New York Jets and admitted he was “seeing ghosts” against the Patriots defense during a Monday night game. Edelman seemed to be suggested Darnold was, again, seeing those ghosts in this matchp. He was simply awful against the New England. Bill Belichick seemed to be one step ahead of Darnold, as usual.

Here’s what Edelman tweeted.

Edelman remains undefeated on Twitter.

