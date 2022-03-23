Julian Edelman Training With Tom Brady Sparks Comeback Rumors

Tom Brady recently posted a video of himself training with his former teammate Julian Edelman. Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL in April 2021 after playing all 12 years of his career with the New England Patriots. Together with Brady, he has won three Super Bowl Championships.

In the video posted to Twitter, the seven-time Super Bowl champion can be seen running plays with his former target. Edelman responded to the video asking fans, "How's the knee look?" The video immediately garnered a lot of attention from NFL fans as well as from their former teammate Rob Gronkowski. Gronk posed the question, "Is @Edelman11 making a comeback?? I sure hope so!!" The million-dollar question sent fans buzzing hoping to see the trifecta return to the field.

The video also received a response from Patriots LB Matthew Judon, who poked fun at Edelman's "Patriots for life" integrity. No news has been officially announced regarding the return of Edelman, however, should he choose to come back and potentially play for the Tampa Bay Buccanneers alongside Brady and Gronk, fans are sure to have a word about that.

Is @Edelman11 making a comeback?? I sure hope so!! https://t.co/FSuUhWltIV — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 21, 2022

Patriots new GM at it again in free agency ? https://t.co/3OPMhbmWlf — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 21, 2022

