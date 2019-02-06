Julian Edelman to Tom Brady: 'Keep it going. They can't cover me.' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Julian Edelman was Tom Brady's primary target during Super Bowl LIII, and for good reason.

Edelman had 10 catches for 141 yards en route to earning the Super Bowl MVP award and more importantly, the victory. The Rams simply had no answer for the 32-year-old, and he knew it.

In a clip from Showtime's "Inside the NFL" finale, a fired up Edelman implores Tom Brady to keep feeding him the ball after the Pats' touchdown drive.

After the Patriots' touchdown drive:



Aaron Donald: "That last drive was on me. I had two 1-on-1s I didn't win. I've gotta win those."



Julian Edelman: "Keep it going. They can't cover me."@insidetheNFL pic.twitter.com/L8z0Z6rJnP







— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 6, 2019

As it turned out, Brady didn't need to keep throwing it to Edelman. Stephon Gilmore came up with a huge interception on the Rams' ensuing drive, and the Patriots ran out the remainder of the clock to secure their sixth Super Bowl title.

