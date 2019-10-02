Julian Edelman says he walked in on a naked Bill Belichick in the Patriots' hot tub

One of New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman’s first conversations with his head coach came shortly after an extremely awkward moment. Edelman claims he once walked in on a naked Bill Belichick chilling in the Patriots’ hot tub.

Edelman described the scene in a five-minute video that was posted to his YouTube page Wednesday. The relevant portion of the conversation begins around 1:40.

As Edelman explains, Belichick being in the hot tub naked was a “real, real big party foul by coach.” But after considering the situation, Edelman gave Belichick some leeway, saying, “I guess at 11 o’clock when you’re the GOAT of coaching, you go wherever you want free.” And just to make it clear, Edelman clarifies by saying “free ball.”

Edelman says he engaged in small talk with Belichick as the two were leaving the stadium. Edelman believes that was the second time he ever spoke to Belichick.

So, uh, yeah. Sorry for ruining your day with that story. We’re not 100 percent sure why Edelman decided to share it. Maybe he’s feeling secure about his position on the Patriots after he was named the Super Bowl MVP last season.

But if Edelman mysteriously gets cut Wednesday, or finds himself only playing five snaps Sunday, we’ll have an explanation for it. Belichick has punished other players for less.

