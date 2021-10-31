Julian Edelman, Tedy Bruschi react to Patriots' upset of Chargers

Edelman, Bruschi react to Patriots' huge road win over Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are very much still alive.

The Patriots went into Los Angeles on Sunday and upset a talented Chargers team, intercepting quarterback Justin Herbert twice in a 27-24 victory.

It was a huge win for New England, which is now 4-4 after beating the New York Jets last Sunday and finally has beaten a quality opponent after defeating the lowly Jets (twice) and Houston Texans.

The Patriots' statement win caught the eye of former wide receiver Julian Edelman, who noted his old team is starting to gain momentum.

Heating up… — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) October 31, 2021

Ex-Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi also was encouraged by New England's performance against the Chargers, who entered Sunday at 4-2 after wins over the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns this season.

That’s the kind of win I wanted to see #Patriots — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) October 31, 2021

The Patriots nearly upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, took the Dallas Cowboys to overtime in Week 6 and were a Damien Harris fumble away from beating the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. They were doomed by a lack of late-game execution in those losses, but they finally flipped the script Sunday when Adrian Phillips' pick-six of Herbert in the fourth quarter helped clinch the victory.

After a 2-4 start, New England now sits one game out of the final playoff spot in the AFC with more than half of their season left, so there's plenty of time for the Patriots to make a playoff push.

The Pats will visit Stephon Gilmore and the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.