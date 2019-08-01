Remember Revis Island?

It was the nickname of former New York Jets and New England Patriots defensive back Darrelle Revis, who, for many years, was the best shutdown cornerback in the NFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Julian Edelman has borrowed the theme of that nickname for the NFL's current top cornerback, Patriots star Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots wide receiver's latest Instagram post is a photo of Gilmore with the caption "Gilmore's Island', using a design that reminds us of the popular 1960s TV show "Gilligan's Island."

Check it out below:

That sounds like a show Patriots fans definitely would watch.

Gilmore was selected to the NFL's All-Pro team and Pro Bowl squad last season, in addition to being the only cornerback to receive an "elite" regular season grade from Pro Football Focus. The 28-year-old veteran shined in the playoffs, too, and his interception of Los Angeles Rams quarterback in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIII helped New England seal its sixth championship.

Gilmore recently was ranked at the 22nd-best player in the league on NFL Network's "NFL Top 100" series. He was the highest-ranked cornerback on the list, which was voted on by the players.

The Patriots defense is expected to be very good again in 2019, and the secondary recently was ranked as the fifth-best unit in the league by PFF. Gilmore's presence is among the biggest reasons why the Patriots secondary is so respected throughout the league.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Julian Edelman teases new Stephon Gilmore TV show in funny Instagram post originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston