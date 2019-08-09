Julian Edelman takes pie to face to help spread awareness for gastroparesis on Twitter

It appears the next "Ice Bucket Challenge" is upon us, and New England Patriots star receiver Julian Edelman has joined in.

The "GPPie Face Challenge" is a new social media craze meant to raise awareness for gastroparesis, a stomach disease. Andrew Belliveau, who has the disease, started the campaign on Twitter and nominated Edelman to help out with a pie in the face. As we've seen on the field, Edelman never backs down from a challenge.

Though Edelman's pie was more of a plate of whipped cream, it still did the trick. He called it a "Belgium dip" after nominating quarterback Tom Brady, best friend Danny Amendola and Cleveland Browns' quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Let's hope Brady, Amendola and Mayfield accept the challenge...because who wouldn't want to see the GOAT get pied in the face?

