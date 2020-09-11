Julian Edelman spoofs 'Cheers' with clever Patriots-themed video featuring Bill Belichick, teammates

Edelman spoofs 'Cheers' theme with funny video featuring Newton, Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The "Cheers" bar in Faneuil Hall might have closed last month after 20 years in business, but there's a new location opening... kinda.

With the Patriots getting ready for their 2020 season-opener against the Dolphins on Sunday, Julian Edelman took to social media for his latest pregame video — and it's a pretty clever takeoff of the sitcom's iconic theme song featuring a bunch of his teammates.

Take a look for yourself:

Foxboro: “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” pic.twitter.com/0AAj1p0Tql — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 11, 2020

The video racked up over 200,000 views on Twitter in just a few hours, and it's easy to see why. Here are some of the many highlights:

The amount of teammates featured, including Devin and Jason McCourty, N'Keal Harry, James White, David Andrews, Matthew Slater, Stephon Gilmore, Chase Winovich, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, among others.

Cam Newton's two appearances. First in a hat (his signature item of clothing) with Robert Kraft behind him on the steps, and then again with a special "introduction" later on.

Bill Belichick as the guy holding up the newspaper with the big "We Win!" headline. For a coach who's won six Super Bowls as a head coach and two more as a defensive coordinator, there's no more appropriate headline.

And the closing credits of "Created by: Robert Kraft, Jonathan Kraft, and Bill Belichick" is the perfect cherry on the sundae.

Six months after the coronavirus pandemic brought American society to a halt, taking a break from all your worries sure would help a lot. And Patriot fans really would like to get away, so the start of New England's season — and Edelman's video — comes at the perfect time. Cheers!