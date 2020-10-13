Julian Edelman shows love for Dak Prescott after brutal injury

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman showed love for Dak Prescott after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a season-ending leg injury on Sunday. Prescott underwent surgery this week, which went well. He should return to NFL action in 2021. Edelman was among the many stars around the sports world who sent their support.

“Prayers up for my guy,” Edelman wrote on Sunday.

The Patriots receiver is no stranger to overcoming season-ending injuries. He has dealt with plenty, whether it’s an ACL tear or foot problems.

Here’s hoping Prescott comes out the other end of this injury as the same, dominant player he was in 2020.

Julian Edelman posted kind words to Dak Prescott on Instagram on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/0O3anzjZNM — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 12, 2020



