Julian Edelman shows love for Bruins with interesting practice attire originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Julian Edelman really wanted to show his support for the Boston Bruins on Thursday. So, he raided the closet of ... Phillip Dorsett?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The New England Patriots wide receiver trotted out for the team's final minicamp practice at Gillette Stadium wearing a No. 13 Bruins jersey.

Julian Edelman out here in a Bruins jersey hours (and hours) ahead of Game 5. pic.twitter.com/Pi8vlWOoPu — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 6, 2019

But if you're assuming this is a Charlie Coyle jersey, you'd be mistaken. Instead, Edelman somehow got his hands on a customized Dorsett Bruins jersey.

Julian Edelman comes out to practice in a Bruins Phillip Dorsett Jersey pic.twitter.com/rTL8J2uR49 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 6, 2019

If you'll recall, many Patriots players got customized B's jerseys when they visited TD Garden as a team earlier this season to celebrate their Super Bowl LIII title.

But Edelman (who also has a customized Celtics jersey) either couldn't find his No. 11 Bruins threads or just wanted to support his fellow wide receiver and the Black and Gold at the same time.

The Patriots might not be able to catch Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at the Garden on Thursday night, as they'll be at team owner Robert Kraft's house to receive their Super Bowl rings.

Considering how supportive Edelman has been of the B's, though, we're sure he'll be checking in from afar.

Story continues

Cycle the puck.

Pucks in deep.

Pucks on net. #GoBruins https://t.co/Sscb3GfAby



— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 6, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.