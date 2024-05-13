Julian Edelman shares perspective on Tom Brady-Bill Belichick dynamic

The Tom Brady and Bill Belichick debate has been raging on between NFL fans since the legendary former quarterback and coach went their separate ways.

The two reunited at “The Roast of Tom Brady” Neflix special a week ago. It was a cool moment for Patriots fans seeing the duo back together in the spotlight.

However, there is still an ongoing belief for some that Brady and Belichick disliked each other. Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman went on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” and discussed that dynamic.

“They love each other, and I’ve always said that,” said Edelman. “Sometimes, it takes time after a long time being together to realize that. I can specifically remember when TB went to Tampa Bay, and he would say things like, ‘Everything that’s normal, that we’re used to doing is not normal.’ All the stuff he used to complain about, he wanted. They definitely love each other, I feel. I could be completely wrong, but we needed both of them.”

After all of these years, it seems as though the unending Brady-Belichick debate is one that fans put more weight into than the actual individuals themselves.

