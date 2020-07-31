Cam Newton can't practice with his Patriots teammates at Gillette Stadium yet, but the New England quarterback and his new targets are still getting their work in.

And they're doing so in style.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared a few photos Friday on Instagram of his workout with Newton and several other Patriots. Check out that last photo in particular.

Is that the Patriots' wide receiver corps or the cast of "Stranger Things"?

In case you're wondering, that's Jakobi Meyers, Edelman, Newton, Damiere Byrd, N'Keal Harry and Gunner Olszewski, who's rocking an incredible Def Leppard shirt along with an American flag gaiter.

Gunner Olszewski at an NFL workout with Cam Newton is an aspirational look. Few -- if any -- have ever showed to work out with Cam Newton and fellow NFL wide receivers looking like this. pic.twitter.com/lO1kiIpva8 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) July 31, 2020

Edelman also appears to be in very good shape, as Olszewski pointed out in the comment section:

"Bro you cut up like a Christmas ham .. how old are you ?"

Even Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams chimed in, commenting "Big flexaa" on Edelman's post.

Patriots players can't report to Gillette Stadium until they pass three COVID-19 tests in a span of four days from Tuesday to Friday. Even after they pass those tests, full-contact practices don't begin until Aug. 17.

That means more opportunities for Newton, Edelman and the Patriots' wideouts to showcase their style during informal workouts.

Julian Edelman shares epic photo of workout with Cam Newton, Patriots WRs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston