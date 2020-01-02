Julian Edelman shares encouraging shoulder injury update entering Patriots-Titans

Julian Edelman has looked noticeably hampered by injuries over the last three weeks.

But as he goes through a shortened week of practice ahead of Saturday's Wild Card Round matchup with the Tennessee Titans, the New England Patriots wide receiver insists he's in a good spot.

"I feel good, and that's that," Edelman told WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Thursday morning when asked about his health. "I feel better than I have in the last few weeks, and I feel good enough to go out and compete at a high level."

It's notable that Edelman says he feels better than he has been in recent weeks, especially in light of a report from NFL Network's Mike Giardi, who said last Sunday that Edelman's shoulder injury is "worse than you can possibly imagine."

Edelman hasn't missed a game this season but was listed as questionable for each of New England's last three contests with shoulder and knee injuries.

Not coincidentally, those were some of Edelman's quieter games of the season: He caught just two passes for nine yards against the Cincinnati Bengals and was limited to 26 yards on three catches in a Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The 33-year-old is a critical part of the Patriots' offense, especially in the playoffs, where he's amassed an additional 1,412 yards on 115 catches.

"You play for the money during the regular season; you play for your name during the postseason," Edelman said Thursday.

Tom Brady and the Patriots' offense will be hoping the fully effective Julian Edelman shows up to Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.

