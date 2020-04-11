Julian Edelman shades FOX Sports host for suggesting Patriots should trade him

Julian Edelman isn't too happy about one of Nick Wright's more recent takes.

The FOX Sports analyst suggested on FS1's "First Things First" last week that the Patriots could use Edelman in a trade to acquire the Detroit Lions' No. 3 pick in order to draft Tua Tagovailoa. Of course, that didn't sit so well with the Pats wide receiver who finally clapped back on Twitter in a since-deleted tweet.

"Nice hairline bro - Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 11, 2020"

This isn't the first time Edelman has been brought up in trade discussions this offseason. After Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month, there was speculation that maybe Edelman would request a trade and follow his quarterback to Florida.

Everything regarding an Edelman trade is strictly speculation at the moment, and if there are plans to trade him we probably won't know it until the week, or day, of the NFL Draft.

However, it's unlikely Bill Belichick lets his top receiver go after losing his star QB -- Jarrett Stidham is already going to have a difficult enough time taking Brady's place.

But, anything can happen as we've seen in the past.

