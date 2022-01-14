Julian Edelman roasts Ray Lewis for Patriots-Bucs Super Bowl bet comments

Edelman roasts Ray Lewis for Pats-Bucs Super Bowl bet comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ray Lewis made some big hits on Julian Edelman during their time in the NFL, but Edelman delivered a clean shot on the Baltimore Ravens great on Thursday.

It started with Lewis reacting to Edelman betting $100,000 on the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off in Super Bowl LVI.

"I'm gonna call him right now," the Hall-of-Fame linebacker said on CBS Sports. "I need to pray for him. Me and him got to do some therapy."

Edelman caught wind of Lewis' comments and issued an A+ response on Twitter.

"How much are you putting on a Ravens Super Bowl? @raylewis," he wrote.

How much are you putting on a Ravens Super Bowl? @raylewis https://t.co/bah0an5l0s — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 13, 2022

Edelman 1, Lewis 0.

The Ravens, of course, missed out on the playoffs after an 8-9 season. They ended their 2021 campaign on a six-game losing streak.

Edelman's Patriots, who finished 10-7 on the year, are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.