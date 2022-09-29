Julian Edelman roasts Brandon Marshall with simple question on 'Inside the NFL'

Julian Edelman roasts Brandon Marshall with ruthless question originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Being retired from football won't stop Julian Edelman from trash-talking his former opponents.

The New England Patriots great let loose on fellow ex-NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall during Tuesday night's episode of Paramount Plus' Inside the NFL. In the middle of a debate, Edelman quieted Marshall with one simple question.

"How many playoff games did you play?" Edelman asked.

The answer is zero. Meanwhile, Edelman played in 19 and won three Super Bowl titles during his 12-year career in Foxboro.

Ouch.

In fairness to Marshall, the six-time Pro Bowler didn't have the luxury of arguably the greatest quarterback of all time throwing him the ball. Instead, he was forced to put up numbers with QBs like Jake Plummer, Jay Cutler, Chad Henne, Matt Moore, Josh McCown, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith. Having Tom Brady certainly would have helped his cause.

Marshall still finished his 13-year career with rock-solid numbers despite his unfortunate QB situations. He ended up with 970 receptions for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns. Those numbers have Edelman beat, but the Super Bowl LIII MVP will forever have the last laugh when he flashes the rings.